Man charged with assaulting clerk for federal judge in the Loop, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been charged with assaulting a clerk for a federal judge in the Loop.

Officials said the assault happened Tuesday afternoon outside of the Dirksen Federal Building.

The U.S. Attorney's Office has charged 36-year-old Chicago man Joshua Rowell for allegedly punching the clerk on the side of her face. The clerk suffered a concussion.

Rowell facing a charge of forcible assault of a federal employee, officials said.

The suspect was arrested by Chicago police after the assault.

"Under my leadership, there will be zero tolerance for attacks against federal employees or attacks at the federal courthouse or any other federal government building or land in the Northern District of Illinois," U.S. Andrew Attorney Boutros said in a statement. "Our federal employees and the people of the Northern District of Illinois deserve to be able to go to and from work and enjoy all that downtown and Chicagoland have to offer without looking over their shoulders out of fear of being attacked. When assailants cross the line, they will be swiftly prosecuted to the full extent of the law."

No further information was immediately available.