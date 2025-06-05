Man to be sentenced in shooting death of Uber driver in North Lawndale

Javier Ramos' family said the Uber driver was killed while fighting back when a passenger tried to carjack him early Tuesday morning in North Lawndale.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has pleaded guilty to charges related to the 2021 shooting death of a Chicago Uber driver.

In March 2021, Javier Ramos was killed after they say investigators told them he fought back when a passenger tried to carjack him on the city's West Side. During the attack, he was shot in the head and face.

Nearly four years after his shooting death, a Joshua Walker pleaded guilty in February to carjacking and weapons charges related to the deadly attack.

Walker was expected to be sentenced on Thursday. Prosecutors are asking the judge for a total of 122 months in jail.

Edmond Harris is facing charges for firing the deadly shots. He is expected to go to trial in April 2026.

