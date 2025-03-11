Man found shot to death in Chatham identified by officials

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has been identified after Chicago police said he was found shot on the city's South Side.

The victim was found as police responded to a call of shots fired at 11:49 p.m. on Sunday in the 7600-block of Langley Avenue.

Keymani A. Davis, 25, was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the body, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Davis was rushed to U of C hospital where he died.

There is no one in custody and CPD Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigating.

