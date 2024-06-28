Logan Square liquor store targeted by thieves 5 times in 1 week, owner says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Northwest Side liquor store owner and his employees were left in shock Thursday after the business was hit by thieves five times in just one week earlier this month.

The shelves in the tequila section at Red Star Liquor and Deli in the 2700 block of North Milwaukee Avenue now sit empty as Chicago police investigate. CPD confirmed the recent thefts.

The store has been in Logan Square for more than 30 years.

They pretty much come in and they come with bags," store owner Esam Hani said. "They have masks on. There's usually four of them. One time they brought a lady with them with a stroller. There was no baby in the stroller, but they would come in a help themselves to all my liquor. They would put some in the stroller, put some in their bags."

Private security has been hired to stand guard at Red Star Liquor and Deli as the owner told employees to not intervene."

Hani is asking for more patrols in the area.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

