WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Cicero liquor store employee shot, killed during robbery, authorities say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, June 19, 2024 6:50PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who worked at a west suburban liquor store was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old victim was shot after he confronted two male suspects who were allegedly trying to steal a bottle of liquor, authorities said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Portrillo Liquors, 2126 S. Cicero Ave. One of the suspects fired a single gunshot at the victim during the robbery, a spokesperson for Cicero told ABC7.

The two people of interest were later taken into custody after police identified a wanted vehicle. Their ages were not immediately known.

SEE ALSO | Video shows burglars hit West Englewood liquor store, police say suspect in custody

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

No further information from Cicero police was immediately available.

SEE ALSO | Burglars take liquor store cash registers in Burnside 'crash-and-grab,' Chicago police say

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW