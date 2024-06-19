Cicero liquor store employee shot, killed during robbery, authorities say

CICERO, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who worked at a west suburban liquor store was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon.

The 23-year-old victim was shot after he confronted two male suspects who were allegedly trying to steal a bottle of liquor, authorities said.

The shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday at Portrillo Liquors, 2126 S. Cicero Ave. One of the suspects fired a single gunshot at the victim during the robbery, a spokesperson for Cicero told ABC7.

The two people of interest were later taken into custody after police identified a wanted vehicle. Their ages were not immediately known.

SEE ALSO | Video shows burglars hit West Englewood liquor store, police say suspect in custody

Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.

No further information from Cicero police was immediately available.

SEE ALSO | Burglars take liquor store cash registers in Burnside 'crash-and-grab,' Chicago police say