Loop Starbucks struck by gunfire, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Starbucks store in the Loop was hit by gunfire Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:40 a.m. in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a window at the Starbucks that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

According to a preliminary investigation, two suspects fired their weapons before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle, police said.

A store manager said no one was hurt and the store was closed at the time.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

