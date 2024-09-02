WATCH LIVE

Loop Starbucks struck by gunfire, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 2, 2024 10:15AM
Chicago police said a Starbucks store on Wabash Avenue in the Loop was hit by gunfire Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Starbucks store in the Loop was hit by gunfire Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting took place at about 2:40 a.m. in the 100-block of North Wabash Avenue.

Police responded to a report of shots fired and found a window at the Starbucks that appeared to be damaged by gunfire.

According to a preliminary investigation, two suspects fired their weapons before fleeing the scene in a white vehicle, police said.

A store manager said no one was hurt and the store was closed at the time.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

