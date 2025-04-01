24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man attacked, robbed on CTA Red Line; police release images of suspects

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 1, 2025 7:11PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was attacked and robbed while riding the CTA Red Line last week, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened on Saturday, March 22 at about 12:35 a.m. in the 100-block of 79th Street, police said.

A man, 23, was riding the train when a group of seven people approached and allegedly attacked and robbed him, police said.

The suspects reportedly battered and cut the victim's hand before fleeing.

Chicago police released images of the suspects they said were involved in the attack.

Chicago police said a group of seven suspects robbed and cut a man on the CTA Red Line on March 22.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.

