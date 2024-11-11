24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man attacked, robbed on Loop CTA Blue Line platform, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, November 11, 2024 10:58AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was attacked and robbed on a CTA Blue Line platform in the Loop Monday morning, Chicago police said.

The 42-year-old victim was standing on a Blue Line platform in the 200-block of North LaSalle Street at about 2:23 a.m. when police said a male suspect approached him and demanded money.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said the suspect struck the victim in the face and took his wallet before fleeing on the train.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition with a laceration to the nose.

Area One detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW