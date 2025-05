Man in custody after CTA Red Line incident involving SWAT in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was taken into custody after an incident at a CTA Red Line station in downtown Chicago.

The incident happened near the underground stop at State and Lake, across the street from ABC7's State Street Studios.

It's believed the man got into a restricted area in the grate outside Chick-fil-A.

CTA Red line trains were temporarily rerouted. Service has been restored.

Chicago police have yet to release any information regarding the situation.