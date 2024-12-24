24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man killed in home invasion in Grand Crossing, Chicago police say

Tuesday, December 24, 2024 11:16AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a home invasion on the city's South Side, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened at about 9:38 p.m. in the 900-block of 78th Street in the Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to police.

The man, 28, was inside his apartment when two men kicked in the door and started shooting.

The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His identity was not immediately released.

No one is in custody. Chicago police are investigating.

