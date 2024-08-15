Man stabbed to death inside Hyde Park home, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man has died after being stabbed in the early hours of Thursday, Chicago police said.

The incident happened at a residential complex in the 7800-block of East End Avenue around 1:35 a.m., police said.

A 20-year-old man was victim was inside the home when he was attacked by a man.

The suspect allegedly pulled out a sharp object, stabbed the man, then ran away.

The 20-year-old was taken to the hospital with multiple cuts and stab wounds. He died at the hospital, Chicago police said.

No one in custody. CPD Area Two detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood