Man killed in stabbing at Navy Pier, suspect seriously wounded, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 1:09AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a stabbing Sunday at Navy Pier, and the suspect was seriously wounded.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were in an argument at the location when the older man allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for multiple stab wounds to his upper body, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to his chest. He is in custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

