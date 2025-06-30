Man killed in stabbing at Navy Pier, suspect seriously wounded, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was killed in a stabbing Sunday at Navy Pier, and the suspect was seriously wounded.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, Chicago police said.

A 56-year-old man and a 64-year-old man were in an argument at the location when the older man allegedly stabbed the victim multiple times with a sharp object, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for multiple stab wounds to his upper body, where he was later pronounced dead.

The suspect was also taken to a hospital in serious condition with a stab wound to his chest. He is in custody, police said.

No further information was immediately available as Chicago police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

