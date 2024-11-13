Man stabbed at Chicago Avenue CTA Red Line stop; trains delayed, rerouted, officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed Wednesday afternoon at a CTA train stop on the Near North Side, Chicago Fire Department officials said.

CTA Red Line trains were delayed and rerouted due to the police investigation at the Chicago Avenue stop, according to CTA officials.

The man who was stabbed was taken to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, CFD officials said.

The 95th-bound Red Line trains were delayed while Chicago police were at the scene, CTA said. The trains have now been rerouted to the southbound elevated tracks until the scene is clear.

No further information about the circumstances surrounding the stabbing was immediately available.

ABC7 has reached out to Chicago police for more information.

This story will be update as more information becomes available.