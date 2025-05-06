Man wanted for public indecency as victims waiting for school bus in Heart of Chicago, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man performed lude acts as victims waited for the school bus on the city's Southwest Side.
The crime happened two days in a row in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.
Police said that just before 7 a.m. a man, who was standing across the street, stuck his tongue out to the victims and tried to get their attention while performing lude acts.
The incidents happened on May 1 and May 2 in the 2000-block of West 23rd Street, according to police.
The suspect was described to be heavy set man with short dark hair and wearing a red jacket.
Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.
The age of the victims was not released.
