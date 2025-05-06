24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Man wanted for public indecency as victims waiting for school bus in Heart of Chicago, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, May 6, 2025 1:38PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a man performed lude acts as victims waited for the school bus on the city's Southwest Side.

The crime happened two days in a row in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

Police said that just before 7 a.m. a man, who was standing across the street, stuck his tongue out to the victims and tried to get their attention while performing lude acts.

The incidents happened on May 1 and May 2 in the 2000-block of West 23rd Street, according to police.

The suspect was described to be heavy set man with short dark hair and wearing a red jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to call Chicago police.

The age of the victims was not released.

