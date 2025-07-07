24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing women on North Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 7, 2025 6:10PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for criminal sexual abuse and criminal trespass on the city's North Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crime happened on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Damen Avenue in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, police said.

The man allegedly entered the location and sexually abused two women, according to police.

Chicago police provided an image of the suspect. He was seen wearing green shorts and a black hoodie.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW