Man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing women on North Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man wanted for criminal sexual abuse and criminal trespass on the city's North Side.

The crime happened on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m. in the 3400 block of N. Damen Avenue in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, police said.

The man allegedly entered the location and sexually abused two women, according to police.

Chicago police provided an image of the suspect. He was seen wearing green shorts and a black hoodie.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

