Matteson man charged with false personation of police officer near Loop ICE protest, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man from the south suburbs has been charged with false impersonation of a police officer in Chicago.

The suspect, 21-year-old Willie Mathews Jr. of Matteson, was arrested Thursday for allegedly wearing police identifiers near an immigration enforcement protest outside of The Art Institute of Chicago in the Loop, according to CPD officials.

Matthews was arrested around 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of South Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

Chopper 7 was over the scene of a protest denouncing recent ICE raids Thursday as it marched down the street in front of the Art Institute, located at 111 S. Michigan Ave., at the same time of the arrest nearby.

Matthews was arrested after he was "observed unlawfully wearing police identifiers," Chicago police said. A weapon was recovered.

The suspect is facing felony charges for "False Personation/PC Officer/Weapon," "Aggravated UPW/Person/Loaded/No FCCA" and "Forgery/Posses W/Intent To Deliver," CPD said in a news release.

No further information was immediately available.

Matthews was scheduled to appear in court Sunday.