More anti-ICE protests expected on Thursday, immigration advocates say

Immigration advocates said they plan to march on Thursday. City officials urge for peaceful protests.

Immigration advocates said they plan to march on Thursday. City officials urge for peaceful protests.

Immigration advocates said they plan to march on Thursday. City officials urge for peaceful protests.

Immigration advocates said they plan to march on Thursday. City officials urge for peaceful protests.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More anti-ICE Chicago protests are expected on Thursday, immigration advocates say.

Organizers plan to speak and march against President Donald Trump's administration's immigration policies.

The demonstrations come as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson warns that ICE is planning to increase their operations in the city.

Chicago leaders said they are ramping up resources and encouraging peaceful protests.

The mayor's administration said Chicago is one of five blue cities being targeted by the Trump administration.

City officials have been told ICE agents have been given 48 hours to standby and deploy. Undocumented immigrants are the target.

However, the mayor's office does not want to give President Trump an excuse to send the National Guard and the Marines to Chicago.

City officials say state and local laws don't allow the Chicago Police Department to cooperate with ICE. However, officers can be present at ICE raids to control crowds if protests impact the safety of residents.

On Saturday, progressives plan a "No Kings Day" protest in cities across the nation including Chicago.

The Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights will hold a press conference at their offices in the Loop on Thursday morning. The Organized Communities Against Deportations, Warehouse Workers for Justice and Brighton Park Neighborhood Council are expected to speak.

On Thursday afternoon, the groups said they are planning a march near Congress Plaza Garden in the Loop.

At least 1 injured, 17 arrested on Tuesday amid Chicago protest

Chicago police confirmed that 17 people were arrested amid anti-ICE protests in the Loops.

A 66-year-old Chicago woman who was injured said she and her husband were toward the rear of the demonstration Tuesday night, when they saw the car speeding toward them.

RELATED COVERAGE:

-What is 'No Kings Day'? Progressives plan protests to counter Trump and military parade on Saturday

-Nationwide ICE protests live updates: Curfew in downtown LA for 2nd night

-Mayor expects more ICE agents to arrive in Chicago soon to conduct workplace raids

-Car speeds through large crowd of anti-ICE protesters blocking downtown streets: VIDEO

-At least 1 injured, 17 arrested in Chicago anti-ICE protest as more demonstrations, raids possible

-Several taken into ICE custody in South Loop after being asked to attend routine check-in: Advocates