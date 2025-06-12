24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian seriously hurt in Chatham hit-and-run, police searching for driver

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 12, 2025 10:40AM
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Chatham hit-and-run, police searching for driver
The Chevy Malibu has an Illinois license plate reading: DH27880.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for the driver that struck a person on Wednesday night in Chicago.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The hit-and-run crash happened at about9:57 p.m. in the 700 block of E. 79th Street, according to police.

A pedestrian was on the crosswalk when police said they were struck by a 2019 Silver Chevrolet Malibu.

The Chevy Malibu has an Illinois license plate reading: DH27880.

Police said they car has tinted windows and possible damage to the front left side of the car and windshield.

A pedestrian was seriously hurt in Chatham in a hit-and-run crash near 79th and Cottage Grove. Chicago police are searching for a Chevy Malibu.
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in Chatham in a hit-and-run crash near 79th and Cottage Grove. Chicago police are searching for a Chevy Malibu.

The pedestrian was seriously hurt. Police have not released more information regarding the victim.

Anyone with information is urged to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW