Man seriously injured in shooting near CTA Clark/Lake Station, CFD says

A man was shot on the street and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man was shot on the street and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man was shot on the street and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man was shot on the street and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was injured after a shooting near a CTA station in on Christmas Eve, according to officials.

A man was shot on the street and taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to Chicago fire officials.

Video captured by ABC7 shows a large police at the Clark/Lake Station in the Loop around 10:15 a.m.

Kimball-Bound Brown and Harlem- Bound Green Line trains were running, but were not stopping at Clark/Lake, according to the Chicago Transit Authority.

Chicago police have no released any information.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.