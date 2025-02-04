Suspect wanted in at least 9 business burglaries on North, Northwest sides: VIDEO
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Tuesday, February 4, 2025 4:32AM
Police issued a warning on Monday about Chicago burglaries in Portage Park, Lakeview, Irving Park, Irving Woods and Wrightwood Neighbors.
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning on Monday about a man accused of breaking into nine different businesses and stealing cash.
Those burglaries have happened across the city's North and Northwest sides between Jan. 16 and Jan. 21:
- 5000-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Jan. 16 at 3:26 a.m.
- 2500-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:10 a.m.
- 2600-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:14 a.m.
- 2400-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 5:40 a.m.
- 2800-block of N. Sheffield Ave. on Jan. 17-18 between 8 p.m.-6:33 a.m.
- 2900-block of N. Broadway St. on Jan. 18 between 5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.
- 4300-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 20-21 between 10 p.m.-7 a.m.
- 4000-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 21 at 4:34 a.m.
- 3600-block of W. Irving Park Rd. Jan. 21 at 4:57 a.m.
Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in at least one instance.
Police said three of the burglaries happened on a single morning in a less than two-hour time span.
Police asked anyone with information to call them.
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood
Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.