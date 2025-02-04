Suspect wanted in at least 9 business burglaries on North, Northwest sides: VIDEO

Police issued a warning on Monday about Chicago burglaries in Portage Park, Lakeview, Irving Park, Irving Woods and Wrightwood Neighbors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning on Monday about a man accused of breaking into nine different businesses and stealing cash.

Those burglaries have happened across the city's North and Northwest sides between Jan. 16 and Jan. 21:



5000-block of W. Irving Park Rd. on Jan. 16 at 3:26 a.m.



2500-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:10 a.m.



2600-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 4:14 a.m.



2400-block of N. Lincoln Ave. on Jan. 17 at 5:40 a.m.



2800-block of N. Sheffield Ave. on Jan. 17-18 between 8 p.m.-6:33 a.m.



2900-block of N. Broadway St. on Jan. 18 between 5:30 a.m.-6 a.m.



4300-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 20-21 between 10 p.m.-7 a.m.



4000-block of N. Elston Ave. on Jan. 21 at 4:34 a.m.



3600-block of W. Irving Park Rd. Jan. 21 at 4:57 a.m.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect in at least one instance.

Police said three of the burglaries happened on a single morning in a less than two-hour time span.

Police asked anyone with information to call them.

