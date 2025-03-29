24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police investigating burglaries at taco restaurants in Chicago Lawn

Saturday, March 29, 2025 10:43PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating burglaries at two taco restaurants on the city's Southwest Side.

Someone smashed the front door of one restaurant around 8 p.m. Friday in the 6300 block of South Kedzie Avenue in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

Another restaurant was hit just blocks away on West 63rd Street.

Officers at the scene said it was probably the same culprit.

The burglar cut the wires to security cameras at both restaurants.

