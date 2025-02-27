24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies near Loyola campus

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, February 27, 2025 3:23AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for three people who allegedly carjacked and robbed people near Loyola University Chicago's campus on the North Side.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The crimes happened on Tuesday just 15 minutes apart, Chicago police said.

One crime was on North Glenwood Avenue, and another happened on North Sheridan Avenue in Rogers Park.

Police said two people were robbed at gunpoint on Glenwood. Police said two people were carjacked and robbed on Sheridan.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW