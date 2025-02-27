Chicago police investigating carjackings, armed robberies near Loyola campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for three people who allegedly carjacked and robbed people near Loyola University Chicago's campus on the North Side.

The crimes happened on Tuesday just 15 minutes apart, Chicago police said.

One crime was on North Glenwood Avenue, and another happened on North Sheridan Avenue in Rogers Park.

Police said two people were robbed at gunpoint on Glenwood. Police said two people were carjacked and robbed on Sheridan.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

