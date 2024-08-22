CPD investigating string of armed robberies in Loop, Chinatown, West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert after a string of armed robberies in the city.

Two men have robbed victims at gunpoint and have threatened to kill them if they don't hand over their belongings.

The suspects were driving a dark blue Land Rover Discovery with Illinois plate DJ87261.

After the victims handed over their cellphones and wallets, the suspects drove off.

The crimes happened on the following dates and locations:

- 200-block of 23rd Place on August 19 at 10:30 p.m.

- 300-block of Morgan Street on August 20 at 12:45 a.m.

- 200-block of Randolph Steet on August 21 at 2 a.m.

- 100-block of Randolph Street on August 21 at 2:03 a.m.

The offenders were described to be about 5'07" to 5'09," and were wearing black clothes, ski masks, and were armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

