CPD issues pickpocket alert for bars, restaurants, hotels in the Loop | VIDEO

In the past two months, there have been nearly two-dozen pickpocket robberies in the Loop, CPD said.

In the past two months, there have been nearly two-dozen pickpocket robberies in the Loop, CPD said.

In the past two months, there have been nearly two-dozen pickpocket robberies in the Loop, CPD said.

In the past two months, there have been nearly two-dozen pickpocket robberies in the Loop, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new warning was issued by Chicago Police regarding a series of pickpocket robberies in the Loop.

There have been nearly two-dozen incidents since early June.

The suspect walks into a crowded bar, restaurant, or hotel and takes credit cards or cash from purses and wallets.

In most of the cases, the thief used the stolen debit or credit cards at a department store immediately afterward.

In the past two months, there have been nearly two-dozen pickpocket robberies in the Downtown Chicago, CPD said.

These were the incidents reported over the past two months:

- 100 block of Michigan Ave on June 2 at 1 p.m.

- 100 block of E. Cermak Rd on June 3 at 11:30 a.m.

- 100 block of S. Clark St on June 5 at 1 p.m.

- 200 block of N. Michigan Ave on June 8 at 6 p.m.

- 0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr on June 9 at 2:15 p.m.

- 300 block of N. Columbus Dr on June 10 at 5:30 p.m.

- 100 block of W. Monroe St on June 11 at 1 p.m.

- 100 block of S. La Salle St on June 13 at noon.

- 0-100 block of W. Wacker Dr on June 14 at 5 p.m.

- 0-100 block of N. Michigan Ave on June 15 at 12:30 p.m.

- 100 block of W. Jackson Blvd on June 15 at 6:15 p.m.

- 100 block of N. State St on June 16 at 1:45 p.m.

- 0-100 block of N. State St on June 23 at 5 p.m.

- 0-100 block of E. Wacker Dr on June 24 at 11 p.m.

- 200 block of S. Wacker Dr on June 25 at 2 p.m.

- 0-100 block of W. Monroe St on June 27 at 2:18 p.m.

- 100 block of N. Wabash Ave on June 27 at 4 p.m.

- 200 block of S. Wabash Ave on June 29 at 1 p.m.

- 70 block of E. Lake St. on July 2 at 11:40 a.m.

- 40 block of N. Clinton St. on July2 at 4:15 p.m.

- 100 block of N Wabash Ave. on July 2 at 5:36 p.m.

- 100 block of N. Michigan Ave. on July 3 at 5 p.m.

- 100 block of S. Michigan Ave. on July 4 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police. No one is in custody.