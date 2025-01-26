Chicago police issue warning after robberies in Pedway in the Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issue a warning after two female victims were robbed in the Loop.

Investigators released images of the four suspects wanted in connection to the crimes.

The suspects allegedly approached two female victims in the Chicago Pedway at about 10:15 Friday night and surrounded them.

As the victims tried to walk away, there was an altercation. Police said the suspects took a purse from one victim, then punched her and threw her into a wall when she tried to get it back.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

