24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police issue warning after robberies in Pedway in the Loop

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, January 26, 2025 4:47AM
CPD issues warning after robberies in Pedway in the Loop
Chicago police have issued a warning after female victims were targeted in robberies in the Chicago Pedway tunnels in the Loop.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issue a warning after two female victims were robbed in the Loop.

Investigators released images of the four suspects wanted in connection to the crimes.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The suspects allegedly approached two female victims in the Chicago Pedway at about 10:15 Friday night and surrounded them.

As the victims tried to walk away, there was an altercation. Police said the suspects took a purse from one victim, then punched her and threw her into a wall when she tried to get it back.

No arrests have been made as Chicago police continue to investigate.

No further information was immediately available.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW