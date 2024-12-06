Chicago police release images of suspects in robbery, assault on CTA Red Line train in Uptown

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning Thursday after a recent robbery and assault on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown.

Investigators said two people tried to rob someone on a train near West Argyle last Friday.

When the victim resisted, the suspects punched the person repeatedly, police said.

CPD released photos of the people they're looking for. The suspects are a man and a woman who are both in their late teens, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

