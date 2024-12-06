24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Chicago police release images of suspects in robbery, assault on CTA Red Line train in Uptown

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, December 6, 2024 4:14AM
CPD investigating robbery, assault on CTA Red Line train on North Side
Chicago police have released images of suspects wanted in a robbery and assault Friday on a CTA Red Line train near West Argyle in Uptown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Police Department issued a warning Thursday after a recent robbery and assault on a CTA Red Line train in Uptown.

Investigators said two people tried to rob someone on a train near West Argyle last Friday.

When the victim resisted, the suspects punched the person repeatedly, police said.

CPD released photos of the people they're looking for. The suspects are a man and a woman who are both in their late teens, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

