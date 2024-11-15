Chicago police release image of vehicle wanted in West Englewood hit-and-run

Chicago police released an image of a vehicle wanted in a West Englewood hit-and-run crash that injured a 63-year-old pedestrian at 57th and Damen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo Thursday of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

A 63-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured.

The hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday night at 57th and Damen in West Englewood, Chicago police said.

Police are looking for a white, two-door pickup truck with a tall white tailgate. It had some type of equipment in the back, at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

