24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Chicago police release image of vehicle wanted in West Englewood hit-and-run

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 15, 2024 4:16AM
CPD releases image of vehicle wanted in South Side hit-and-run
Chicago police released an image of a vehicle wanted in a West Englewood hit-and-run crash that injured a 63-year-old pedestrian at 57th and Damen.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo Thursday of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.

A 63-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday night at 57th and Damen in West Englewood, Chicago police said.

Police are looking for a white, two-door pickup truck with a tall white tailgate. It had some type of equipment in the back, at the time of the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW