Chicago police release image of vehicle wanted in West Englewood hit-and-run

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released a photo Thursday of a truck they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash on the city's South Side.
A 63-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured.
The hit-and-run crash happened Wednesday night at 57th and Damen in West Englewood, Chicago police said.
Police are looking for a white, two-door pickup truck with a tall white tailgate. It had some type of equipment in the back, at the time of the crash.
No further information was immediately available.
Chicago police continue to investigate.