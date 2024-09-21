Chicago police release video of suspect in robbery, attempted carjacking at West Side gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police released video Friday of an attempted carjacking and armed robbery at a gas station on the West Side.

The incident happened earlier this month in the 600 block of South Independence Boulevard, police said.

The suspects pulled up to the gas station in a black Honda Accord.

They can then be seen confronting the victim in his car, and they fire a weapon during a struggle.

Their carjacking attempt was not successful, but they did get away.

Chicago police continue to investigate.

