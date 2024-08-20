Woman carjacked at gunpoint on South Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was carjacked at gunpoint on the South Side Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

A 50-year-old woman was next to a blue Volkswagen sedan at about 4:30 a.m. in the 6100-block of South Eberhart Avenue when police said two suspects approached on foot.

One of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the vehicle and the woman complied, police said.

The suspects entered the sedan and fled the scene, police said. The woman was not injured.

The vehicle was later located in the 6800-block of South Lafayette Avenue, police said.

No one is in custody and police are investigating.

