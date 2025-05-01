Police searching for suspect in Molotov cocktail attacks to cannabis dispensaries

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man accused of multiple Molotov cocktail attacks to cannabis dispensaries.

The crimes happened on two separate days:

-4700-block of Milwaukee Avenue on April 19 at 3:13 a.m.

-4000-block of Damen Avenue on April 27 at 3:49 a.m.

Chicago police said a man allegedly breaks the window of the business, lights a Molotov cocktail and throws it in.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and a mask over his face. Police added he also had a black fanny pack over his shoulder.

Anyon with information is urged to contact police.

