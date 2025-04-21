Chicago police searching for suspect in 3 attacks on DePaul University campus

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a man involved in three attack's on DePaul University's campus on the North Side.

The incidents happened Saturday night near West Belden Avenue and North Fremont Street in Lincoln Park, officials said.

Police said the suspect chased two women into a dorm and shoved another woman standing under train tracks nearby.

Investigators have asked anyone with information to reach out to authorities.

No arrests have been made.

