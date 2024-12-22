Boy sexually assaulted in Lawndale; Chicago police searching for suspect

The crime happened on Saturday morning near Cicero and 5th Avenue, police said.

The crime happened on Saturday morning near Cicero and 5th Avenue, police said.

The crime happened on Saturday morning near Cicero and 5th Avenue, police said.

The crime happened on Saturday morning near Cicero and 5th Avenue, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted a boy on the city's West Side.

The crime happened at about 5:50 a.m. near Cicero and 5th Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood, according to police on Saturday.

A man reportedly approached a boy and threatened him with a knife, according to police.

The suspect then forced the boy to perform a sexual act on him.

Police did not say how old the victim was.

The suspect is described to be in his thirties with dreadlocks.

Police said he was wearing all black, including a ski mask and white Nike Air Force 1 gym shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood