Chicago police searching for suspects wanted in armed robbery in South Shore

Chicago police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery in November 2024 on East 79th Street in South Shore.

Chicago police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery in November 2024 on East 79th Street in South Shore.

Chicago police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery in November 2024 on East 79th Street in South Shore.

Chicago police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery in November 2024 on East 79th Street in South Shore.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in an armed robbery in the South Shore neighborhood.

Video from November 2024 has now been released, showing a man wearing a fur coat and captain's hat and carrying what appears to be a long gun.

A second suspect has his face covered and is seen running to the stock room.

Police believe the first suspect then changed and came back wearing a Yankees jacket and also went to the stock room.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects has been asked to call police.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood