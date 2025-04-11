Chicago police searching for suspects wanted in armed robbery in South Shore

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in an armed robbery in the South Shore neighborhood.
Video from November 2024 has now been released, showing a man wearing a fur coat and captain's hat and carrying what appears to be a long gun.
A second suspect has his face covered and is seen running to the stock room.
Police believe the first suspect then changed and came back wearing a Yankees jacket and also went to the stock room.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects has been asked to call police.
