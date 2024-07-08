Robber using dating websites to target victims on West Side, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- A man using dating websites robbed victims at gunpoint in the Austin neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The incidents took place at the end of June and as recently as last week. Three of them happened on the same block.

In one incident, the suspect met the victim at their house, demanded their car keys at gunpoint and drove off.

The crimes took place in the:

-200-block of North Pine Ave. on June 26 at 2:30- 2:45 p.m.

-200-block of North Pine Ave. on June 30 at 12:00 a.m.

-5300-block of West Van Buren St. on July 2, at 9:30 a.m.

-200-block of North Pine Avenue on July 4 at 2:34 p.m.

