VIDEO: Suspects attempt to steal ATM from West Englewood store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of suspects attempted to use a pick-up truck to steal an ATM from a store on the South Side Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Surveillance video from the store shows three suspects use a red pick-up truck and a chain to break into the business at about 5:17 a.m. in the 2000-block of West Marquette Road.

The suspects were not able to steal the ATM and fled in the pick-up truck and a gray SUV.

The surveillance video shows Chicago police arrive shortly after the suspects fled the scene.

Nothing was taken and no one is in custody, police said.

Meanwhile also Friday morning, Evergreen Park police said burglars used chains to steal an ATM from a Meijer gas station in the 9200-block of South Western Avenue.

Police said three suspects and a red pick-up truck were involved.

