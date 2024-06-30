Teen stabbed, woman shot near 31st Street Beach, Chicago police say

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:30 on South Fort Dearborn Drive, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:30 on South Fort Dearborn Drive, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:30 on South Fort Dearborn Drive, police said.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:30 on South Fort Dearborn Drive, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen was among two people injured near a 31st Street Beach shooting, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened on Saturday around 11:34 p.m. in the 3000-block of South Fort Dearborn Drive.

A 26-year-old woman was arguing with a 17-year-old girl, Chicago police said.

During the altercation the 26-year-old allegedly stabbed the teen to the arm, then the teen shot the woman in the shoulder.

Both victims were taken to hospitals and were expected to be okay.

No charges have been filed, CPD Area One detectives are investigating

This comes as police crackdown rule breakers at 31st Street Beach after four people were shot and killed there earlier this month.

A coalition of faith leaders, local business owners, community members, alderpersons and patrons of Pier 31 gathered at the beachside bar and hangout in a show of solidarity on Saturday night.

READ ALSO | Community members pray for peace after two deadly shootings near 31st Street Beach just days apart