Community members pray for peace after two deadly shootings near 31st Street Beach just days apart

Pier 31 owner Nikki Hayes says she has seen business drop off after two deadly Chicago shootings near 31st Street Beach happened just days apart.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Community members gathered on Saturday to pray for an end to the violence that has shattered the serenity of Chicago's 31st Street Beach.

"We are unified. We are not only concentrating on violence and trauma in Chicago, but we're collaborating, try to figure out what type of solutions we can come up with," said Bright Star Church Pastor Chris Harris.

A coalition of faith leaders, local business owners, community members, alderpersons and patrons of Pier 31 gathered at the beachside bar and hangout in a show of solidarity.

"Absolutely no concerns about coming to 31st Street Beach. I've been coming to Pier 31 since its inception," said patron Michelle Wimberley.

The vigil comes after two fatal shootings in just days last week.

Nikki Hayes says she has seen business at the bar she has owned for 13 years drop off following the violent incidents.

"When you have something that happens two days apart, it comes sticks with you, and I was just wondering, like, 'What is going on. What do we need? What can we do that's different?'" Hayes said.

During the early morning hours last Friday, two people were shot and killed near 31st Street Beach.

The Wednesday before that, a 22-year-old woman was killed another woman was wounded after someone opened fire in the same area.

Alderman Lamont Robinson, who represents the 4th Ward, has proposed that the Chicago Park District close the beach two hours earlier at 9 p.m.

"We have to make sure that we demand that we received the resources that we have so that everyone can enjoy this beautiful beach that we have," Robinson said.

It is possible that Violence Interrupters may also be posted at the beach to de-escalate any incidents.

Those who believe in the power of prayer said they are confident that there will be a positive change. In the meantime, many others are just hoping that the violence will end.