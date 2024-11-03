24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

5 businesses targeted in hour-long burglary spree in the Loop, West Loop: Chicago police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, November 3, 2024 11:14PM
5 downtown businesses burglarized within 1 hour: CPD
5 downtown businesses burglarized within 1 hour: CPDFive businesses were targeted in Chicago burglaries in the Loop and the West Loop within one hour on Saturday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects who burglarized several businesses this weekend.

Five businesses in the Loop and the West Loop were all hit in less than an hour Saturday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police say in each incident, three men and one woman broke the front glass window or door, then rummaged through the businesses taking things from inside.

They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and pants, along with ski masks and gloves.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:

  • 400-block of S. Dearborn St on Nov. 2 at 4:45 a.m.
  • 200-block of W. Van Buren St on Nov. 2 at 4:56 a.m.
  • 500-block of S. State St on Nov. 2 at 4:57 a.m.
  • 600-block of W. Randolph St on Nov. 2 at 5:13 a.m.
  • 0-100-block of S. State St on Nov. 2 at 5:15 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW