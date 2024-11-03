5 businesses targeted in hour-long burglary spree in the Loop, West Loop: Chicago police

Five businesses were targeted in Chicago burglaries in the Loop and the West Loop within one hour on Saturday morning, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects who burglarized several businesses this weekend.

Five businesses in the Loop and the West Loop were all hit in less than an hour Saturday morning.

Police say in each incident, three men and one woman broke the front glass window or door, then rummaged through the businesses taking things from inside.

They were wearing dark hooded sweatshirts and pants, along with ski masks and gloves.

The burglaries happened at the following times and locations:





400-block of S. Dearborn St on Nov. 2 at 4:45 a.m.

200-block of W. Van Buren St on Nov. 2 at 4:56 a.m.

500-block of S. State St on Nov. 2 at 4:57 a.m.

600-block of W. Randolph St on Nov. 2 at 5:13 a.m.

0-100-block of S. State St on Nov. 2 at 5:15 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-744-8263

