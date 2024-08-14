Woman attacks Frontier Airlines employees at O'Hare Airport, Chicago police say | VIDEO

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A recent verbal altercation at Chicago's O'Hare Airport turned violent, and it was all caught on video.

Chicago police said a 31-year-old woman started the argument with two other women, ages 24 and 40, on July 30 at O'Hare International Airport.

The woman shocked onlookers as she leaped over a check-in counter and hurled a computer monitor at Frontier Airlines staff.

Footage of the incident was posted on July 30 by another traveler, who told Storyful the woman had missed her flight and then "lost it" after staff didn't allow her to board.

In the video, the woman climbs over a baggage conveyer belt and into the staff area and begins grabbing and yelling at a Frontier employee. After being pushed back by another airline worker, the woman grabs a computer monitor off a check-in desk and throws it toward staff, hitting one of them, and hurls a second monitor onto the floor. She then climbs back over while shouting "stupid!" at Frontier staff.

Chicago police confirmed the incident, saying the offender knocked over items on a desk. She then threw a cell phone at the 40-year-old victim and hit the 24-year-old victim in the leg.

The offender fled the location of the incident and no one was in custody, Chicago police said. Area detectives continue to investigate.

ABC7 has reach out to Frontier Airlines for comment.

No further information was immediately available.

Storyful Newswire contributed to this report.