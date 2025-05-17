24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

7-year-old boy stabbed inside Rogers Park home; woman arrested: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, May 17, 2025 6:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 7-year-old boy at a North Side home on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 1700-block of West Touhy Avenue around 8 a.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A 26-year-old woman took out a sharp object and stabbed the boy, police said.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in fair condition.

Officers took the woman into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW