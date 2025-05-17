7-year-old boy stabbed inside Rogers Park home; woman arrested: police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing a 7-year-old boy at a North Side home on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said the stabbing happened in the Rogers Park neighborhood's 1700-block of West Touhy Avenue around 8 a.m.

A 26-year-old woman took out a sharp object and stabbed the boy, police said.

The victim was taken to Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in fair condition.

Officers took the woman into custody, and charges are pending, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating. Police did not immediately provide further information about the stabbing.

