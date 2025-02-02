24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Woman in custody after deadly Gresham shooting, Chicago police say

Sunday, February 2, 2025 12:20PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman is in custody after a man was shot to death on the city's South Side on Sunday, Chicago police said.

The shooting happened at about 3:15 a.m. in the 8500-block of S. Parnell Avenue, Chicago police said.

A man, 57, was shot in the chest inside a house. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said a woman, 60, allegedly shot the man.

When officers arrived, the woman was still at the scene. Police recovered a weapon and took the woman in custody.

CPD Area Two Detectives are investigating.

No other information was available.

