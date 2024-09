Woman robbed at gunpoint at CTA Red Line station, police release photos of suspects

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was robbed at gun point on Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

The crime happened around 9:38 p.m. at the 69th Station in Park Manor.

The 19-teen-year old victim was on the mezzanine when five men robbed her.

Chicago police have released photos of the suspects captured on CTA security cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago police at (312) 745-4447.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood