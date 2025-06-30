24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Woman sexually assaulted by 2 men in Lakeview, Chicago police say

The incident occurred while there were large crowds in the area following the Pride Parade.

Jasmine Minor Image
ByJasmine Minor WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 9:30AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Lakeview Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3800-block of North Wilton Avenue while there were large crowds in the area following the Pride Parade.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Police said a 26-year old woman says she was sitting in an alley when two men and two women approached her.

The victim told police she was attacked physically and was sexually assaulted by the two men before all four suspects fled the scene in a car.

The victim was transported to Thorek Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW