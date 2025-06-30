The incident occurred while there were large crowds in the area following the Pride Parade.

Woman sexually assaulted by 2 men in Lakeview, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in Lakeview Sunday night, Chicago police said.

The incident occurred at about 10:45 p.m. in the 3800-block of North Wilton Avenue while there were large crowds in the area following the Pride Parade.

Police said a 26-year old woman says she was sitting in an alley when two men and two women approached her.

The victim told police she was attacked physically and was sexually assaulted by the two men before all four suspects fled the scene in a car.

The victim was transported to Thorek Memorial Hospital, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.

