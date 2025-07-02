24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks downtown for police activity

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, July 2, 2025 12:15PM
CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks downtown
Police activity on the CTA Red Line as led to trains to be rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the CTA Red Line as led to trains to be rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown.

The police activity is at the Roosevelt Red Line subway station. Elevated trains at the Roosevelt station are continuing to run.

95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:
Armitage (accessible)
Sedgwick (accessible)
Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
Merchandise Mart (accessible)
Clark/lake (accessible)
State/Lake
Washington/Wabash (accessible)
Adams/Wabash
Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Further details were not immediately available.

