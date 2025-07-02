CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks downtown for police activity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the CTA Red Line as led to trains to be rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown.

The police activity is at the Roosevelt Red Line subway station. Elevated trains at the Roosevelt station are continuing to run.

95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:

Armitage (accessible)

Sedgwick (accessible)

Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)

Merchandise Mart (accessible)

Clark/lake (accessible)

State/Lake

Washington/Wabash (accessible)

Adams/Wabash

Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)

Further details were not immediately available.