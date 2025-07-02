CTA Red Line trains rerouted to elevated tracks downtown for police activity

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police activity on the CTA Red Line as led to trains to be rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak/Chinatown.
The police activity is at the Roosevelt Red Line subway station. Elevated trains at the Roosevelt station are continuing to run.
95th-bound trains will be diverted and will make the following elevated station stops:
Armitage (accessible)
Sedgwick (accessible)
Chicago (at Franklin; accessible)
Merchandise Mart (accessible)
Clark/lake (accessible)
State/Lake
Washington/Wabash (accessible)
Adams/Wabash
Roosevelt (elevated station west of Wabash; accessible)
Further details were not immediately available.