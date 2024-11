CTA releases Holiday Train, Bus schedules

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA has rolled out this year's schedule for the Allstate Holiday Bus and Train.

Santa and his elves will bring holiday magic to neighborhoods across the Chicago area beginning next week.

CTA Holiday Train Schedule

Fri 11/29

Green Line & Orange Line

Departing:

Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 3:07

Harlem/Lake to Cottage Grove at 4:31

Cottage Grove toward Loop, then Midway at 5:51

Sat 11/30

Green Line

& Photos with Santa

Departing:

Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 2:31

Cottage Grove to Harlem/Lake at 3:30

Tue 12/3

Green Line & Orange Line

Departing:

Midway toward Loop, then Harlem/Lake at 4:01

Harlem/Lake to Ashland/63rd at 5:31

Ashland/63rd toward Loop, then Midway at 7:06

Wed 12/4

Orange Line & Brown Line

Departing:

Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07

Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:41

Thu 12/5

Orange Line & Brown Line

Departing:

Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:53

Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 5:28

Fri 12/6

Orange Line & Brown Line

Departing:

Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 3:07

Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 4:40

Sat 12/7

Orange Line & Brown Line

& Photos with Santa

Departing:

Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 1:13

Midway toward Loop, then Kimball at 4:21

Kimball toward Loop, then Midway at 6:39

Tue 12/10

Pink Line

Departing:

54th/Cermak to Loop at 2:43

Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:10

54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:16

Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 4:43

Wed 12/11

Pink Line

Departing:

54th/Cermak to Loop at 3:06

Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 3:33

Thu 12/12

Blue Line:

Departing:

O'Hare to Forest Park at 3:13

Forest Park to O'Hare 4:57

54th/Cermak to Loop at 4:44

Loop (from Clark/Lake) to 54th/Cermak at 5:11

Fri 12/13

Blue Line:

Departing:

O'Hare to Forest Park at 4:13

Forest Park to O'Hare 6:02

Sat 12/14

Blue Line & Pink Line

& Photos with Santa

Departing:

Racine to Forest Park at 2:10

Forest Park to O'Hare at 4:03

Tue 12/17

Red Line

Departing:

Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 2:43

95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:19

Wed 12/18

Purple Line

Departing:

Howard to Linden at 3:15

Linden to Loop, via express, at 3:50

Loop (from Clark/Lake) to Linden at 4:54

Linden to Howard at 6:00

Thu 12/19

Red Line

Departing:

Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 3:13

95th/Dan Ryan to Howard at 4:46

Fri 12/20

Purple Line

Departing:

Howard to Linden at 3:45

Linden to Loop, via express, at 4:20

Loop (from Merchandise Mart) to Linden at 5:21

Linden to Howard at 6:20

Sat 12/21

Red Line & Purple Line

& Photos with Santa

Departing:

Howard to 95th/Dan Ryan at 12:36

95th/Dan Ryan to Linden at 3:21

Linden to Howard at 6:51

Mon 12/23

Yellow Line

All trains on Yellow Line will be 2-car Holiday Trains for service departing:

Howard from 3:08 until 6:53

Dempster-Skokie from 3:31 until 7:16

For more information and for the bus schedule, visit www.transitchicago.com/holidayfleet/