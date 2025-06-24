Chicago Cubs promote Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Iowa

ST. LOUIS -- The Chicago Cubs selected the contract of right-hander Michael Fulmer from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander Nate Pearson to Iowa on Monday ahead of a four-game series against the Cardinals.

Fulmer, 32, returns to the Cubs after going 3-5 with two saves and a 4.42 ERA in 58 appearances for Chicago in 2023.

Fulmer missed the 2024 season after undergoing UCL revision surgery on his right elbow on Oct. 18, 2023.

Fulmer, who was the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year with Detroit, had Tommy John surgery on March 27, 2019, and returned to the major leagues on July 27, 2020, just after the start of the pandemic-shortened season.

"It took me a few months to get stuff and velo back," Fulmer said about his first Tommy John surgery."Once I got all the game reps I needed, my stuff came back. So, I think we're getting on that timeline now where I'm feeling good, body's feeling great, no complaints, stuff's starting to come back a little bit and I'm really just excited."

Fulmer signed a minor league deal with Boston on Feb. 2, 2024, but did not play for the rest of the season. He allowed three runs on four hits in his lone appearance with Boston in April at Tampa Bay before the Red Sox designated him for assignment four days later.

Fulmer inked a minor league contract with the Cubs on April 22 and went 1-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 24 1/3 innings over 15 games with Iowa.

"You know he's went through a lot, you know he's sticking with it," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "It's a sign of what you're made of, I think. It really is. I know moments like getting back to the big leagues are important, and they validate a lot of the hard work and a lot of the rehabs and a lot of the things like that. You're happy for guys like Michael who get a shot again."

Pearson was recalled from Iowa on Saturday, and allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in two innings on Sunday versus Seattle.

Chicago (46-31) entered play Monday with a 3 1/2 game lead over Milwaukee and a 4 1/2 game lead over St. Louis in the NL Central Division.