Chicago Cubs trade Cody Bellinger to New York Yankees: sources

CHICAGO -- The Chicago Cubs have traded Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Chicago also is sending cash to New York in the deal, which will see right-handed reliever Cody Poteet go from the Yankees to the Cubs, sources said.

Bellinger, 29, was the 2019 NL MVP with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has two years remaining on his contract with an opt-out after 2025.

This past season, Bellinger had an OPS+ of 111, down from 139 in 2023, his first season with the Cubs. He hit 18 home runs in 2024 after hitting 26 the previous season. But he's a valuable left-handed bat in the lineup, hitting especially well against left-handers -- .298 in 2024 after hitting .337 off them in 2023.