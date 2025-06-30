24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
19-year-old charged in deadly shooting in Austin, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 30, 2025 1:04PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old has been charged in the deadly shooting of a 35-year-old man in Austin, Chicago police said.

In May, a 35-year-old man was found shot in the 1200 block of N. Massasoit Avenue, Chicago police said.

He had been shot twice in the chest. Police said he died at an area hospital.

On Friday, Chicago police said they arrested a 19-year-old accused of being the alleged shooter.

Jaden Pointer Jr. was arrested in the 1000 block of N. Mason Avenue by police.

He was charged with three felony counts related to murder.

No other information was available.

