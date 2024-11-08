24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man dies after being pulled from Chicago River in the Loop, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, November 8, 2024 11:05PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died Friday after he was pulled from the Chicago River downtown.

The man was found unresponsive in the river around 1:20 p.m. near 300 South Wacker Drive in the Loop, Chicago Police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The 63-year-old man was pulled out of the water and taken to Insight Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

SEE ALSO | Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Loyola Beach, Chicago police say

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW