Man dies after being pulled from Chicago River in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died Friday after he was pulled from the Chicago River downtown.

The man was found unresponsive in the river around 1:20 p.m. near 300 South Wacker Drive in the Loop, Chicago Police said.

The 63-year-old man was pulled out of the water and taken to Insight Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.

SEE ALSO | Man drowns in Lake Michigan near Loyola Beach, Chicago police say

No further information was immediately available.