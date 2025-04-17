CDPH holding lead poisoning and prevention panel

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Department of Public Health Lead Poisoning Prevention and Healthy Homes Program is holding a panel discussion on lead poisoning and prevention.

The panel discussion will address challenges and opportunities related to the lowering of the threshold for an elevated blood lead level in children.

The discussion will be held from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Malcolm X College, 1900 W. Jackson Boulevard. For more information, visit https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/depts/cdph/provdrs/healthy_families/svcs/lead-poisoning-prevention.html.

